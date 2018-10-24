Dunkin’ Adding Espresso To Menu

(AP) – First, Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name. Now, it’s adding espresso drinks to its menu.

Dunkin’ says most of its 9,200 U.S. stores will offer lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-based hot and cold drinks by the holiday season.

It’s part of an effort by the Canton, Massachusetts-based chain to increase beverage sales – already 60 percent of its revenue – and compete more directly with Starbucks Corp.

But it has a long way to go. Starbucks controlled 56 percent of U.S. coffee cafe sales in 2017, while Dunkin’s share was 27 percent, according to Technomic, a research company.

Dunkin’ said earlier this year it was investing $100 million to modernize its U.S. stores. The company now says more than half that total is being used to buy espresso equipment.

