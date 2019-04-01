Dunkin’ Bringing Another Location To Peoria Area

The Peoria area is getting another Dunkin’ store.

Haresh Patel’s Dunkin’ ownership is expanding again. Patel recently opened a Dunkin’ at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Later this year, Patel will open up a new Dunkin’ location in the 3800 block of N. Prospect.

The Journal Star reports the store will be on the east side of Prospect near Northcrest Avenue, across the street from the McDonalds in Peoria Heights.

Dunkin’ is taking over a vacant building that most recently was a dry cleaners. The building has an existing drive thru window, which likely will be used by Dunkin’.

Officials say a “next generation’ concept is planned for the new Dunkin’ location with a mobile pickup area and a tap system for cold-brew beverages, including coffees and iced teas.

Architect Peter Paraskis says, “This is going to be kind of nice. It’ll still be doughnuts, but the whole image is totally different.”

The new Dunkin’ will not be 24 hours, according to Paraskis.

Patel plans to raze two houses immediately to the south of the vacant building, to accommodate parking.

The new location brings the total of Dunkin’ stores in Peoria to seven.