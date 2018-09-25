Dunkin’ Donuts Changing Name To Dunkin’

(AP) – Dunkin’ is dropping the donuts – from its name, anyway.

Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself “Dunkin”‘ to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.

The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores.

Dunkin’ has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.

The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ says the name change is one of several things it’s doing to stay relevant to younger customers. It’s also simplifying its menu and adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.

The post Dunkin’ Donuts Changing Name To Dunkin’ appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

John Kahl Running For East Peoria Mayor White House ‘Open’ To Testimony By 2nd Kavanaugh Accuser PPS: Mixed Feelings On Social-Emotional Learning Arson Suspected In Overnight Fire In Peoria Chillicothe Teen Allegedly Takes Air Gun Pistol To School State Health Officials Say It’s Flu Shot Time
Comments