Dunlap Student Arrested After Fire At High School

An 18-year-old Dunlap High School student has been arrested following fires at the school.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says Charles Schwitters has been arrested on two counts of aggravated arson for setting two fires inside separate restrooms. The fires were determined to be isolated incidents and were quickly contained.

Asbell said no other individual is believed to be involved. There were no injuries.

Students were evacuated from Dunlap High School and directed to the football field after the fires rep reported after 11 a.m. Friday.

Dunlap Fire Chief Tom Hanson told news partner 25 News it took some time before the all clear could be issued for students and staff could go back in the building.

“The maintenance people from the school activated their ventilation system and we came in alongside them and ventilated with some pressure fans to clear the smoke, the odor and the poisons out of the building,” Hanson said.

Hanson said firefighters also checked out the roof of the high school as a precaution.

“A spark or ember can travel through the ventilation system and really not be seen until later on when something’s wrong and you have to figure out why something started up there,” Hanson said.

Hanson said firefighters from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Chillicothe and Brimfield also responded. Brimfield firefighters manned the Dunlap fire station in case another fire was reported.