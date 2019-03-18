Dutch Police Seek Turkish-Born Man In Shooting

(AP) – Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting in the central Dutch town of Utrecht.

Police showed the picture of a bearded man sitting on public transport and dressed in a dark blue top with a hood tucked in his neck. Police identified him as Gokman Tanis.

It was the first image distributed of someone linked to the shooting. Police warned citizens not to approach the man but call authorities instead.

Heavily armed anti-terror officers gathered in front of an apartment block close to the scene of a deadly shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Authorities say that a suspect is still on the run following the shooting late morning Monday in which one person was killed and police said multiple others were wounded.

Police said they were searching for the shooter “with all possible means.”