Early Christmas Decorating=Happiness, You’re Going to Spend a Bunch on Your cellphone in Your Lifetime, and Cousin “Hands In” For Newly Engaged Woman

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Why Are People Purposely Buying Out a Donut Shop’s Inventory Every Day?

Are You Going to More Than One Thanksgivings? And What Are the Foods You’re Looking Forward to The Most?

It’s Time to “Fall Back.”

Starbucks holiday cups are here, some good news for “Saved By The Bell” fans, and have you ever seen a woman without pants fall through the ceiling of a restaurant?

What to Watch on Netflix this Month

We’re hungry, so we’re talking cereal this morning