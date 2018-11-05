Early Christmas Decorating=Happiness, You’re Going to Spend a Bunch on Your cellphone in Your Lifetime, and Cousin “Hands In” For Newly Engaged Woman

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- People who decorate for Christmas early are happier than people who wait, according to a psychoanalyst. He says it’s because Christmas decorations, quote “evoke those string feelings of childhood. So putting them up early extends the excitement.” We know some people already have their trees up and houses decorated.
- You’re going to spend $75,000 on your cell phone in your lifetime, according to a new study. That’s based on the cost of new phones, monthly bills, and apps and accessories. Whoa.
- A guy in Australia proposed to this girlfriend this weekend…but her nails weren’t done (HORRORS!) So she was embarrassed to take pictures with the ring. Her cousin stepped in, put on the ring, and hand-modeled it for the photos, which are going viral now. Check the hilarious story put HERE.