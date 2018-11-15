East Peoria Man Indicted For Over Hunting

The law in Indiana states hunters are permitted one antlered deer per season. On December 21, 2013, local man Christopher Brackett shot two.

In the fall of 2014, Christopher Brackett’s self-produced show “Fear No Evil” aired on the Outdoor Channel featuring an 11-point buck he had shot and nicknamed the Unicorn Buck.

Before snatching the Unicorn Buck, Brackett shot a smaller 8 point-buck which was not featured on the show.

According to the indictment, on December 22, 2013 Brackett brought one deer back to Illinois registered under his license, and Brackett purchased a second non-resident deer muzzleloader permit under his cameraman’s name and then registered the first, smaller buck with the permit purchased in the cameraman’s name.

If convicted, Brackett would receive up to 5 years in prison under two charges and face fines up to $250,000.