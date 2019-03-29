East Peoria Police: “Move Over And Slow Down”

The East Peoria Police Department has taken to social media to re-educate and remind motorists of the “Move Over Law,” or Scott’s Law, as it is called in Illinois.

The department released a Facebook video Friday explaining the law and its intent.

The law requires motorists approaching vehicles along the roadside to slow down and change lanes, when possible, to provide more space for law enforcement and other personnel responding to an emergency or assisting another motorist.

Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed by a truck Thursday during a traffic stop in Freeport. Jones-Story became the second state trooper killed in a crash this year.

Thursday’s accident was the 15th time since January that a state trooper or police squad car has been struck by motorists. That’s nearly double last year’s total of eight.