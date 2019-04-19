Easter Candy We Love and Hate the Most; Discounts at Restaurants if You Bring Your Own Dishes; They’ve Found a Cure For “Bubble Boy” Disease

Today’s Morning Mix “Three Things to Know:”

1.A new survey asked people about their favorite and least favorite Easter candies, and we’ve got the results of the five we love the most . . . and the five we hate.

The top five Easter candies are:Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs . . . pastel colored M&M’s . . . Jelly Belly jelly beans . . . Hershey’s chocolate bunnies . . . and Cadbury Crème Eggs.

And the five people hate the most are: Marshmallow Peeps . . . generic jelly beans . . . coconut nests (also known as macaroons) . . . bubble gum eggs . . . and candy covered Jordan Almonds.

2.There’s a trend right now where some restaurants are offering customers discounts for bringing in their own dishes. It’s a win-win for the restaurants: It’s an eco-friendly move . . . and, not to be too cynical, but they can save on having to buy plates and bowls. There’s a small chain called Just Salad that’s getting in on the trend. If you bring a reusable bowl, you can get a month of salad for $129 . . . and it’s supposed to be a good deal, since their salads run about $12. They got an award from the EPA for the program . . . and they say it’s saving more than 75,000 pounds of plastic a year. So could we start to see this trend in even more places? According to the director of a nonprofit called the Earth Day Initiative, things ARE going to keep moving this way. Quote, “There’s a big uptick in people who are willing to carry around reusable containers. It’s becoming the standard

3.Remember the made-for-TV movie “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble”, with John Travolta? Researchers at St. Jude Children’s hospital in Memphis just announced a new gene therapy that can CURE the disease his character had.

The disease he had in the movie is called severe combined immunodeficiency, or SCID for short. And it’s when you’re born without an immune system. Without treatment, the survival rate is only about a year or two. The new treatment involves harvesting stem cells from the patient’s bone marrow, then modifying their genes. And researchers use a deactivated version of HIV to do it. A similar treatment made headlines five years ago. But apparently this one’s even better, because it fixes all three types of cells needed for a healthy immune system. The president of St. Jude says it works so well, they’re comfortable using the word “cure.” The only question is whether more treatments will be necessary later on.

So far, once is enough. And kids who get the treatment end up with full immune systems, just like the rest of us have. Now they just want to see if the kids still have all that immunity 10 and 20 years down the line.