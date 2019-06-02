Easterseals Debuting ‘Wines In The Warehouse’ Event

Easterseals of Central Illinois is set to debut a new fundraising event in downtown Peoria.

“Wines in the Warehouse District” Co-Chairman Kevin Reece says weather issues the past few years with the “Wines and Polo in the Prairie” event prompted a change of venue.

“We’ve been co-chairs for four years, been involved in five or six. And, I think in at least three we’ve had to deal with weather. Even having to cancel one year,” Reece said.

Reece tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Friday, June 7, the “Wines in the Warehouse District” event will be at Venue Chiska, located at 1009 SW Washington Street, with great food, craft beers, and of course wine.

Reece says “Wines in the Warehouse District” will be the first event to use all the available space at Venue Chiska.

“Both floors, inside, outside. So, we’ll try to keep the same theme as the ‘Wines and Polo’ was kind of an indoor/outdoor event,” Reece said.

Reece says VIP ticket have sold out, but general tickets for “Wines in the Warehouse District” are available while supply lasts.

For ticket and event information, click HERE.