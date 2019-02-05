Eating Too Much Lately? Here Are Four Foods That Actually Make You Hungrier

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the foods that can actually make you eat more without even realizing it… One more reason you probably ate too much during the Big Game on Sunday. Certain foods can actually make you feel HUNGRIER. Here are four of them. And there’s a decent chance you had all four on Sunday…or maybe every day.

1. Processed foods. They make your blood sugar spike and then crash, which ends up making you feel hungry again before you really should. They also get the reward center of your brain all amped up, so you crave MORE processed food.

2. Alcohol. It lowers your inhibitions. So when you do get a little hungry, you’re more likely to eat a LOT, or mindlessly keep snacking when you don’t need to.

3. Artificial sweeteners. Studies have found anything sweet can increase your appetite. But your brain reacts differently to real sugar and artificial stuff. Sugar registers as a reward in your brain. Artificial sweeteners don’t, so you keep feeling hungry.

4. Anything salty. A recent study found salty foods are so addictive, it’s almost on par with a mild opiate. So that’s one reason it’s so hard to stop once you’ve started eating something like potato chips. Salt also makes you thirsty. So you end up taking in extra calories by drinking even more beer or soda.