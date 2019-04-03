Yes No

Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections

Washburn Village Trustee (Vote for three)

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term) (Vote for three)

Metamora Village Trustee (Vote for three)

Yes No

Yes No

Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member (Vote for four)

Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member (Vote for four)

South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term) (Vote for three)

Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term) (Vote for three)

Central Dist. 61 Board Member (Vote for three)

Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term) (Vote for three)

North Pekin Village Trustee (Vote for three)

East Peoria Commissioner (Vote for four)

Yes No

For Joining Against Joining

Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee (Vote for two)

Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member (Vote for four)

Mapleton Village Trustee (Vote for two)

Peoria Park District Trustee (Vote for three)

Peoria Heights Village Trustee (Vote for three)

Peoria City Council At-Large (Vote for five)

RELATED CONTENT

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

Two Drivers Taken To Hospital After I-74 Crash

It Is Voting Day

Judge To Consider Request From Media To Unseal Smollett File

Methodist College Forums Focused On Addiction

Pelosi Says Biden Ought Not Be So Touchy-Feely