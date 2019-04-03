ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

PEORIA COUNTY

Peoria City Council At-Large
(Vote for five)

Rita Ali
Beth Jensen
Sid Ruckriegel
Zachary M. Oyler
Andre W. Allen
John L. Kelly
Peter Kobak
Beth Akeson
Branden Martin
Aaron T. Chess, Jr.

Peoria Public Schools District 3 Board Member

Ernestine Jackson
Chase R. Klaus

Peoria Heights Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

Brandon Wisenburg
Robert Travers
Deb Reichert
Bryan Harn
Sarah DeVore
Tessie Bucklar
Elizabeth Khazzam

Peoria Park District President

Michael Van Cleve
Robert L. Johnson, Sr.

Peoria Park District Trustee
(Vote for three)

Joyce A. Harant
Jackie Petty
Kevin Burns
Kyle Bright
Joseph F. Cassidy
Baylor M. Wagehoft

Mapleton Village Trustee
(Vote for two)

Michael T. Beecham
Mark William Foust
Mark Brining

Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member
(Vote for four)

Ron Zessin
Martha Kay Faralli
John Carter Martin
Alexander J Slack
Eric L. Stanley
Travis L. Mahr

Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee
(Vote for two)

Annette L. Hoerr
Jeffrey R. Hoffman
R. “Tom” Helfrich

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District

For Joining
Against Joining

Limestone Community High School Dist. Tax Referendum

Yes
No

TAZEWELL COUNTY

East Peoria Mayor

John P. Kahl
Timothy J. Jeffers

East Peoria Commissioner
(Vote for four)

Norman Sales
Stephen Matheny
Daniel S. Decker
Mark Hill
Rocio Matthews
Michael Lee Sutherland
Seth D. Mingus

Washington Alderman – Ward One

Lilija V. Stevens
Joe Roberts

Washington Alderman – Ward Two

Todd Yoder
Carol K. Moss

Washington Alderman – Ward Three

David Dingeldine
Brielle Menders

Washington Alderman – Ward Four

Randall Black
Aaron Boyles

North Pekin Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

Alex Lambie
Gloria Arrington
Kathie Curless
Terri Lynn Plemons
Sarah Gosch

Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)

Joann Bailey
Diane Koth
Linda Fitzgerald
Aaron James
Stacey Morris

Central Dist. 61 Board Member
(Vote for three)

Julie Diers
Bryan Cherry
Matthew Ward
Michelle Unes
Matthew Gorman
Christopher M. Fink

Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)

Kelly Cole
Karen Frazier
Brad Curless
Debby Smith

South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term)
(Vote for three)

James L. Holloway
Jennifer Rotherham
Jill Sitter
Christi Grogan

Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member
(Vote for four)

Laura Karker
Karen Miller
Brian Hughes
Kent Renken
D. Jay Douglas

Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member
(Vote for four)

Kevin R. Ulrich
Kevin C. Smith
Drew Gierich
Richard Cecil
Robert M. Ropp

Tazewell School Facility Sales Tax

Yes
No

Proposition to Establish Hopedale District Library

Yes
No

WOODFORD COUNTY

Minonk Ward 3 Alderman

Steven Omiotek
Lisa K. Junker

Bayview Gardens Village President

Michael Wilson
Dennie Freres

Metamora Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

William Nauman
Merle Weyeneth
Rodney Thompson
Joshua Ketcherside
John M. Cummings

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)

Donald L. Bishel
James B. McCarthy
Anthony Regenald
Gene Ball
Trevor Hodge
Sonny Hufeld

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Unexpired two-year term)

Jerry L. Bishel
John Kelly

Washburn Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

Scott Forney
Alvin Grebner
Randy Knoblauch
Kevin Burdette
Vernice Iunker
Gene Weiss

Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections

Yes
No

 

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES Two Drivers Taken To Hospital After I-74 Crash It Is Voting Day Judge To Consider Request From Media To Unseal Smollett File Methodist College Forums Focused On Addiction Pelosi Says Biden Ought Not Be So Touchy-Feely
Comments