ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

PEORIA COUNTY
Peoria City Council At-Large
(Vote for five)
Rita Ali
Beth Jensen
Sid Ruckriegel
Zachary M. Oyler
Andre W. Allen
John L. Kelly
Peter Kobak
Beth Akeson
Branden Martin
Aaron T. Chess, Jr.
Peoria Public Schools District 3 Board Member
Ernestine Jackson
Chase R. Klaus
Peoria Heights Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
Brandon Wisenburg
Robert Travers
Deb Reichert
Bryan Harn
Sarah DeVore
Tessie Bucklar
Elizabeth Khazzam
Peoria Park District President
Michael Van Cleve
Robert L. Johnson, Sr.
Peoria Park District Trustee
(Vote for three)
Joyce A. Harant
Jackie Petty
Kevin Burns
Kyle Bright
Joseph F. Cassidy
Baylor M. Wagehoft
Mapleton Village Trustee
(Vote for two)
Michael T. Beecham
Mark William Foust
Mark Brining
Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member
(Vote for four)
Ron Zessin
Martha Kay Faralli
John Carter Martin
Alexander J Slack
Eric L. Stanley
Travis L. Mahr
Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee
(Vote for two)
Annette L. Hoerr
Jeffrey R. Hoffman
R. “Tom” Helfrich
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
For Joining
Against Joining
Limestone Community High School Dist. Tax Referendum
Yes
No
TAZEWELL COUNTY
East Peoria Mayor
John P. Kahl
Timothy J. Jeffers
East Peoria Commissioner
(Vote for four)
Norman Sales
Stephen Matheny
Daniel S. Decker
Mark Hill
Rocio Matthews
Michael Lee Sutherland
Seth D. Mingus
Washington Alderman – Ward One
Lilija V. Stevens
Joe Roberts
Washington Alderman – Ward Two
Todd Yoder
Carol K. Moss
Washington Alderman – Ward Three
David Dingeldine
Brielle Menders
Washington Alderman – Ward Four
Randall Black
Aaron Boyles
North Pekin Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
Alex Lambie
Gloria Arrington
Kathie Curless
Terri Lynn Plemons
Sarah Gosch
Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
Joann Bailey
Diane Koth
Linda Fitzgerald
Aaron James
Stacey Morris
Central Dist. 61 Board Member
(Vote for three)
Julie Diers
Bryan Cherry
Matthew Ward
Michelle Unes
Matthew Gorman
Christopher M. Fink
Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
Kelly Cole
Karen Frazier
Brad Curless
Debby Smith
South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term)
(Vote for three)
James L. Holloway
Jennifer Rotherham
Jill Sitter
Christi Grogan
Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member
(Vote for four)
Laura Karker
Karen Miller
Brian Hughes
Kent Renken
D. Jay Douglas
Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member
(Vote for four)
Kevin R. Ulrich
Kevin C. Smith
Drew Gierich
Richard Cecil
Robert M. Ropp
Tazewell School Facility Sales Tax
Yes
No
Proposition to Establish Hopedale District Library
Yes
No
WOODFORD COUNTY
Minonk Ward 3 Alderman
Steven Omiotek
Lisa K. Junker
Bayview Gardens Village President
Michael Wilson
Dennie Freres
Metamora Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
William Nauman
Merle Weyeneth
Rodney Thompson
Joshua Ketcherside
John M. Cummings
Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
Donald L. Bishel
James B. McCarthy
Anthony Regenald
Gene Ball
Trevor Hodge
Sonny Hufeld
Spring Bay Village Trustee (Unexpired two-year term)
Jerry L. Bishel
John Kelly
Washburn Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
Scott Forney
Alvin Grebner
Randy Knoblauch
Kevin Burdette
Vernice Iunker
Gene Weiss
Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections
Yes
No