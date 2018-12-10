Elementary Principal Bans Candy Canes, get Suspended; What NOT to Do At a Job Interview; and Bacon and Cheese Fries Coming to McD’s!

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Our society is really still figuring out the right balance of being inclusive and tolerant without going too extreme or being too politically correct. This time, an Elementary School Principal in a small Nebraska town recently sent out an memo to all staff about what is and what isn’t acceptable at school during the holiday season. Basically, she wanted to eliminate anything with religious themes. Part of that memo included a ban on candy canes. Why? Quote: “Historically, the shape is “J’ for Jesus. The red is the blood of Christ and the white is a symbol of his resurrection.” We’ve not heard that theory on candy canes before. After the memo came out, the school was flooded with calls objecting to this. And, they’ve gotten so much angry response, they’ve put police in the school as a precaution. The school district has suspended the Principal while they investigate.
- Here’s what NOT to do at a job interview–A guy in Floriduh had a job interview at Kohl’s last week. Right after the interview ended, he shoplifted two pairs of women’s shoes from the store. He was arrested for retails theft… and he didn’t get the job.
- News has just leaked that McDonald’s is going to add Bacon Cheese Fries to their menu! They started testing them last month in Hawaii and Northern California. and the tests went so well, they’re going to adding them to the general menus sometime next year.