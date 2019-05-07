Emergency Landing At PIA

A regularly scheduled arrival at the Peoria International Airport turned into an emergency.

Airport Director Gene Olson said pilots on United Express Flight 4725 from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Peoria noticed a low pressure light on one engine, and shut the engine down as a precaution.

The Embraer RJ145 aircraft, with 47 passengers and three crew members, landed in Peoria without incident at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and taxied to the gate on its own.

Online flight status information on United Airlines’ website indicated the plane landed in Peoria 52 minutes late.

There were no injuries.

