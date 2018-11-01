“Ending Hunger Together” Grant Program Unveiled

Tackling hunger in the Tri-County area.

That is the focus of a new grant program from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

“We looked through a lot of community accessments here. For example, from our friends at the United Way, the health departments and others. And, though there are a lot of important issues there, the issue of of hungry peope, of food insecurity, quickly rose to the top,” said CFCI Chief Executive Officer Mark Roberts.

The “Ending Hunger Together” program will address food insecurity issues throughout Central Illinois.

Fueled by $40,000 in grant funding, the program combines an emphasis on healthy food access, community education, and economic development to create a framework of collaboration.

Roberts tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that in the Tri-County area, 45,000 people struggle to put quality food on the table. He says 15,000 of those who are hungry locally are children.

Organizations seeking a grant cannot apply alone, but must apply with at least one other non-profit to qualify.

Roberts adds grant applications must also address at least two of CFCI’s key areas of interest related to food insecurity. He says the framework is designed to drive collaboration throughout the local not-for-profit sector and create evidence-based plans for sustainability.

“We’re asking and counting on the community to come to us with innovative and creative ideas. Because, there are ideas already bubbling out there, but they’re not aligned, and they’re in need of some funding,” Roberts said.

All organizations with 501(c)3 status within CFCI’s service area are eligible to apply for the “Ending Hunger Together” grants. Grant funding may support new or existing programs that positively benefit Central Illinois.

A committee of CFCI key stakeholders will review all submissions, with final grant decisions to be made by March 7, 2019.

More information can be found HERE.