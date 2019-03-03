Environmentalists And Shoppers Differ On Illinois Bag Tax

Environmentalists are praising Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal for a 5-cent tax on all plastic bags at checkouts statewide, but not all shoppers are excited about the idea.

Jim Pruim is a truck driver from the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook. He tells the Chicago Tribune that while the bag tax won’t present a financial hardship, he’s concerned about government overreach.

Pritzker says the tax could reduce waste and raise revenue. The state’s budget proposal says the tax could generate between $19 million and $23 million.

Jordan Parker is executive director of Bring Your Bag Chicago, a nonprofit environmental organization. She says the tax will encourage residents to bypass disposable bags.

Chicago residents already face a 7-cent bag tax. It’s unclear if the city would be exempt from the state tax.