EP Police: Remember To Lock Your Cars

The East Peoria Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after several reports of car burglaries.

Recent reports center in the areas of Springfield Road, Field Grove Court, and Ruv Vue de Lac.

Police say cars were parked, unlocked, in driveways or in open door garages. The items stolen involve phone chargers, change, credit cards, gift cards, and wallets.

With the holiday season, police say more opportunities for burglaries exist. The East Peoria Police Department encourages everyone to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity or people.