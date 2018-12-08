Epic Acquisition For EP!C

Officials for EP!C have announced an acquisition agreement with Illinois MENTOR Community Services.

It means the services provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will continue to be based in Peoria, but will now take over Illinois MENTOR’s location in Swansea, Illinois.

“We are proud of the comprehensive programs we currently provide for communities in a nine-county area of Central Illinois and are excited about expanding our services to the Springfield and Swansea areas,” said Kim Cromwell, EP!C’s CEO.

Cromwell says both entities have been working together for a smooth transition and to ensure individuals do not experience a lapse in services.

“We express our appreciation to both the individuals we have been privileged to support and our Host Home providers,” said Shelley Hanson-Blake, executive director of Illinois MENTOR Community Services. “We are pleased that they will continue to have access to quality services and supports provided by EP!C. Illinois MENTOR Community Services will continue to provide services in the Chicagoland area.”

The acquisition will make EP!C the largest provider of services for adults with disabilities in downstate Illinois.