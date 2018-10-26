Eric Turner To Leave Peoria City Council

Following 24 years on the Peoria City Council, one council members says the current term will be his last.

The Journal Star reports At-large councilman Eric Turner has announced he will not seek re-election next spring.

Turner is the longest tenured member of the current City Council.

Turner is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. He recently has been coordinating the city’s Memorial Day observance at the Gateway Building on Peoria’s riverfront.

Turner retired in 2010 after a 41-year career with Caterpillar in marketing and human resources.

