Eureka Man Sentenced In Washington State Cold Case

(From 25 News)–A Eureka man arrested last May in connection with a 30-year-old cold case in Washington state has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Robert Washburn, 60, pleaded guilty last month to murdering 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian in Tacoma, Washington in 1986.

Washburn was linked to the crime after the Washington State Crime Lab matched his DNA to the crime scene. Authorities arrested him at his Eureka apartment in May 2018.

NBC station KING 5 in Seattle reports Washburn pleaded guilty to save the Bastian family the horror of going through a trial.