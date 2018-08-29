Ex-Officer Sues Peoria Over Social Media Posts

Ex-Peoria police officer sues the city over social media posts.

Jeremy Layman was fired earlier this year for inappropriate use of social media. He believes his posts were protected speech.

The Journal Star reports Layman, who was fired Feb. 22nd, wants a federal judge to declare his Facebook posts, made while off-duty, protected. That would come ahead of any possible arbitration with the City of Peoria.

The suit, filed in late July in U.S. District Court in Peoria, specifically asks “that this Honorable Court allow this matter proceed to a declaration of the Plainiff’s rights and protections under the First Amendment to make these statements as a private citizen employed as a police officer.”

Layman drew attention for several potentially controversial or racially insensitive posts on Facebook. One of them included a picture of a shirt with the words “Baby Daddy Removal Team” on it.

The suit lists six statements it claims led to Layman’s termination from the Peoria Police Department after 17 years of employment.

One of the statements: “It’s not a race issue. It’s a crime issue. Unless you are an advocate for criminals.”

Peoria City Attorney Don Leist declined to comment on the suit Tuesday citing the pending litigation. But a Springfield-based attorney for the union representing Peoria’s police officers said the suit is about protecting Layman’s rights.

“At this point, the union is just trying to make sure his Constitutional rights are protected. The lawsuit is about whether the statements, no matter whether a person agrees or disagrees with them, fall into the category of protected speech,” Shane Voyles said.

The Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Voyles said, is trying to determine where the line is drawn for police officers when they are not acting in their official capacity.

“I do not believe that police officers surrender any fundamental rights just because of their position,” Voyles said.

Layman and two other officers were charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with official misconduct in connection with a beating on May 3, 2008. Those charges were dropped against Layman and another officer after the third officer was acquitted at trial.

