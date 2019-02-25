Expectations Low As Trump Looks For Win In N. Korea Summit

(AP) – President Donald Trump will head into his second meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lowering expectations for Pyongyang’s denuclearization while eager to declare a flashy victory to offset the political turmoil he faces at home.

Trump was the driving force behind this week’s Vietnam summit, aiming to re-create the global spectacle of his first meeting with Kim, although that initial summit yielded limited results and the months that followed left many questions about what will be achieved in the sequel.

Trump once warned that North Korea’s arsenal posed such a threat to humanity that he may have no choice but to rain “fire and fury” on the rogue nation, yet last week he declared that he was in “no rush” for Pyongyang to prove it was abandoning its weapons.