Explosion, Small Fire At Power Substation In East Peoria

What was described as a minor fire followed an explosion at an Ameren Illinois substation in East Peoria.

East Peoria firefighters responded to the substation on Camp Street behind Lowes at 10:03 a.m. Thursday.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Tucker Kennedy said a capacitor bank shorted and caught fire. The fire was minor.

There were no injuries and no customers were impacted.

East Peoria firefighters remained on the scene until Ameren Illinois crews arrived.

Lights flickered in office buildings in downtown Peoria at the time the explosion. Witnesses reported see a ball of fire and smoke when the explosion occurred.