Explosions In Sri Lanka On Easter Sunday

Sri Lankan officials say the death toll in eight bomb blasts that struck in and just outside of the capital, Colombo, on Easter Sunday has climbed to 190, and that several suspects have been arrested.

The foreign minister says at least 27 foreigners were among those killed and that two police officers were killed during an operation to capture suspects from a safehouse in Dematagoda, the area outside Colombo where the eighth blast occurred.

At least three churches, three luxury hotels and a guesthouse were among the targets of the attacks.

The defense minister says seven suspects linked to the blasts have been arrested.