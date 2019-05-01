Facebook Has a New Dating Service

Facebook just announced they are launching a dating service in the US later this year. It’s already up and running in Canada and 4 other countries. Within this app you will be able to make a separate dating profile on Facebook and then it will work like a regular dating site, where you match with people and then chat.

There’s ANOTHER Facebook feature coming out called Secret Crush. You can pick 9 friends you’re secretly into, and if any of them are into you, Facebook will match you up. Ohhhhhh boy.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Often Do You Fib? And, The Ten Most Common Lies We Tell If You Must Get Into Facebook Fights, Here Are Some Rules to Follow Sweet Proposal from a Firefighter to a Teacher Avengers Endgame Is Already the Biggest Movie of All Time Mattress Firm Wants to Pay You to Take Naps Top Things That Can Ruin Dinner at a Restaurant
Comments