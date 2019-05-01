Facebook Has a New Dating Service

Facebook just announced they are launching a dating service in the US later this year. It’s already up and running in Canada and 4 other countries. Within this app you will be able to make a separate dating profile on Facebook and then it will work like a regular dating site, where you match with people and then chat.

There’s ANOTHER Facebook feature coming out called Secret Crush. You can pick 9 friends you’re secretly into, and if any of them are into you, Facebook will match you up. Ohhhhhh boy.