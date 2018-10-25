Facebook Will Start Looking a Little More Like MySpace, Have You Ever Tasted Pet Food?, and Ernest Hemingway Was a Serious Cat and Dog Lover

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Remember back in the MySpace era when you’d go to someone’s page and a song would start playing? Well, Facebook is bringing that back. They just announced they’re going to start testing a feature that will let people add songs to their profile. So, when people click onto your page, they can play that song to, you know, really feel your vibe. There’s no word on when they’re going to roll it out, or if they’re going to bring back other sweet MySpace features like the sparkling unicorn.
- Was there ever a moment when you were holding a dog treat in your hand, but YOU were pretty hungry and it looked just like a Slim Jim…So you said “Heck With it” and took a bite? Well, according to a new survey, 18% of people admit they’ve tried pet food. 76% say they haven’t, and 6% can’t remember. So , that’s a yes.
- Classic author Ernest Hemingway probably sampled pet food at one time or another, since he had FIFTY TWO cats and SIXTEEN dogs!