Tomorrow is the FIRST DAY OF FALL! This means leaves changing colors, walks where you hear those leaves crunching under your feet, hoodies, camp fires, cozy clothes. Here are some ACTUAL facts about Fall:

The first MINUTE of fall depends on what time zone you’re in. Fall starts tomorrow at exactly 9:54 PM Eastern, 8:54 PM Central, and 7:54 PM Mountain, and 6:54 PM Pacific. It’s known as the Autumn Equinox and it happens because Earth spins on a tilted axis. The word “equinox” comes form two Latin words meaning “equal night.” It’s called Fall and Autumn…but the word Autumn has been around longer.