Fallen Fulton County Deputy Returns Home

A procession of law enforcement and firefighting vehicles accompanied the body of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum to Lewistown Wednesday.

Chisum, 39, was shot shortly after he arrived at a home in Avon around 2 p.m. Tuesday responding to a battery and disturbance call.

Chisum was life-flighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria where he later died.

A procession left the hospital Tuesday night as Chisum’s body was transported to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Wednesday afternoon a procession of vehicles slowly transported the body from the Peoria County Coroner’s Office to Lewistown.

Peoria firefighters draped flags and lined up on overpasses along I-74 and saluted the ambulance carrying Chisum’s body.

Well wishers lined the roadway along Routes 116, 78 and 100 along the procession route.

A man suspected of shooting Chisum then barricading himself inside the home was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Lt. Jon Dively of the Illinois State Police told reporters Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon was arrested without incident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Woodring was transported to the McDonough County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Authorities have released no details concerning the incident saying there is still an ongoing investigation.