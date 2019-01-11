Family is Suing Lifetime for Calling Them Ugly in a Movie

A Christmas movie that aired in November called Christmas Harmony has a scene where a woman wants to put a Christmas card on the fridge but her guy tells her not to because he says “They’re ugly,” talking about the family on the card. Turns out, that’s a REAL Christmas card and it’s the Allah family. Setiam and Katherine took a pic with their kids and used it as their Christmas card this year. Somehow, Lifetime got their hands on it and used it in the movie. The family said they were completely embarrassed when they got a ton of calls saying they saw them in the movie. The Allahs are now suing for all the movie’s profits.

