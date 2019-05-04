Family Of Victim Of Police Involved Shooting Files Lawsuit

The family of a Peoria man shot and killed by Peoria police is suing the City of Peoria and two officers involved in the incident.

Luis Cruz, 19, was fatally shot July 19, 2018 during a traffic stop on Blaine Street between King Drive and Widenham Street. Autopsy results revealed Cruz was shot in the head, left arm and left thigh and had graze wound to the chest.

Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady announced in November that based on an Illinois State Police investigation, Officer Ryan Isonhart was justified in shooting Cruz. “I find that there was a demonstration of self-defense,” Brady said in his announcement. “Additionally, I do not find there was excessive force.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Cruz’s estate, also lists Officer Nicholas Mason, who was also at the scene, as a defendant.

The lawsuit claims Cruz’s shooting was “unjustified, unreasonable and a violation of Cruz’s civil rights.”

Brady said dashcam video showed a foot pursuit with Cruz running in front of the stopped vehicle holding the waistband of his pants with his right hand. Isonhart left the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle and chased Cruz, later joined in the pursuit by Mason.

Brady said reports indicated Cruz reached a fence with Mason on one side of him and Isonhart on the other side. Cruz hunched over with his back toward Mason. Cruz then turned toward Mason and Mason noticed a handgun as he turned. Brady said Isonhart can be heard telling Cruz to “Drop the gun,” then Isonhart fired his weapon.

The lawsuit disputes Brady’s account of what is seen in the dashcam video and claims Cruz was unarmed when Isonhart shot him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified “compensatory and punitive damages.”

The incident occurred before the Peoria Police Department began utilizing body cams.

Below is the dashcam video related to the incident. (Viewer discretion for subject matter and language.)