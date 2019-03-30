Family Safe After House Fire

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 123 N Main Street in Hanna City after 3 Friday afternoon.

According to Logan-Trivoli Fire Chief David Tuttle, firefighters found heavy fire at the back of the house, coming from the living room and kitchen area. The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes by the first arriving units, along with mutual aid agencies.

Six residents live in the house, as the owner and the pets were able to leave the structure. There were no injuries.

Chief Tuttle says, Mutual aid was received from Limestone, Bartonville, Timber-Hollis, Elmwood, Farmington, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Advanced Medical Transport.

The Cause of the fire is not known.

(Photo – Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District)