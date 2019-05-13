Farmers Want To See Trade War Resolved

President Donald Trump says he will take further action to help the nation’s farmers during trade war with China.

Patrick Kirchhofer, Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager, said they want to see it resolved.

The country’s major export for soybeans is with China.

“They’re a very important country that receives one of our two primary crops,” Kirchhofer said.

According to Kirchhofer, the price of soybeans has dropped significantly in the past three months.

“We’re getting hit by less exports and lower prices,” Kirchhofer said.

With the large amounts of rain Illinois has seen this spring and the delayed planting of crops, it is possible that more soybeans could be planted in the place of corn.

“Typically, corn needs a longer growing season than what soybeans do. So, it’s possible some of our acreage could switch from corn to soybeans,” Kirchhofer said.

With the current trade war with China, the future is uncertain.

“One thing that farmers would like to see is our export market increase. Especially China because they are our number one importer of soybeans,” Kirchhofer said.