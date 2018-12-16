Farmington Police: Amber Alert For Toddler In Back Seat Of Stolen Car

The Farmington Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who was in the back seat of a car stolen from a gas station.

Police say 13-month-old Bentley Dutz (pictured) has blond hair and is wearing a yellow and white “Bob the Builder” onesie with a blue hood.

Dutz was in the back seat of a car that was stolen from the Circle K in Farmington.

The vehicle is a 2000 gold Ford Taurus with the license plate AT7 0987.

Police have identified one of three suspects.

The first suspect is James Jackson, 24, described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt and white jeans.

Farmington Police Department

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow Reebok hooded sweatshirt. The third is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bentley Dutz, the vehicle and/or the suspects is urged to call the Farmington Police Department at 309-547-2277 or your local law enforcement agency.