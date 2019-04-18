Fatal Goodfield Trailer Fire “Intentionally Started”

A fatal trailer fire in Goodfield has turned into a homicide investigation.

Five people, including three children, died in the April 6 fire at 14 Cypress Court in Goodfield at Timberline Trailer Court.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said after an investigation by his office, the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka Goodfield Fire Department, Illinois State Police, the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Woodford County State’s attorney “it is believed that the fire was intentionally started.”

The deaths remain part of an active investigation and a juvenile is being questioned.

The victims were identified as Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, 2, Damien Wall, 2, and Ariel Wall, 1.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said autopsies concluded all five victims died from carbon monoxide intoxication.

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting the fire April 6 at 11:19 p.m. Upon arrival by Eureka Goodfield firefighters the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m.