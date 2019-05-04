Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Morton

One woman is dead following a motorcycle accident near Morton.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called to the area of 1927 E. Jefferson near Morton on a report of a single motorcycle accident.

Deputies, as they arrived, located a 55-year-old woman from East Peoria who was injured. She was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman’s name is not being released pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation.