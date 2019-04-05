Faulty Wiring To Blame For Peoria Fire

Peoria firefighters were called to 702 W. Gift around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a ceiling fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a working fire in the home’s attic.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. It was put out in about 15 minutes, and was contained to the attic area.

Fire officials say faulty electrical wiring appears to have caused the blaze.

There were no injuries reported. Code enforcement found the building uninhabitable until repairs are made.

The Red Cross was brought in to assist three residents with temporary housing.