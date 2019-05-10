Fennell Elected Peoria Co. Board Vice Chair

James Fennell tapped for new position with Peoria County.

Fennell was elected Peoria County Board Vice Chairman Thursday by his fellow board members.

The position was left vacant after Thomas O’Neill’s resignation in March.

Fennell was first elected to the Peoria County Board in 2010 representing District 13, which includes Chillicothe and Mossville. He is currently the Chairman of the Budget Committee, Vice Chairman of the County Health Committee, and sits on the Ways and Means committee, Rules Committee, and Executive Committee.

Rachel Parker nominated Fennell for the position. James Dillon spoke to Fennell’s character, stating “everybody knows Mr. Fennell’s character as a standup individual. Of everything he’s done, he’s gone above and beyond for this board.”

Chairman Andrew Rand added that Fennell is “a terrific example of a common-sense voice.”