Fight, But No Shooting, In Bartonville

Bartonville police are investigating an initial report of a shooting that turned out to be a fight.

Police Chief Brian Fengel says the Bartonville Police Department received a 911 call at 8:09 p.m. Friday from an employee at SC2, 6409 West Smithville Road, claiming there was a shooting in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and discovered there was no shooting but there was a fight between two people, who had left the scene before officers got there.

Fengel says more information will be released as it becomes available.