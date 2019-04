Two stabbing victims were transported to a local hospital, one of them with what Peoria police described as life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Western Ave. at 4:24 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fight. The two victims, a male and a female, were found in the area of Gale and Forrest Hill.

Whether the victim most seriously injured was the man or woman and any further information were not released.

The incident remains under investigation.