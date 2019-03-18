Final Phase Of Northmoor Rd. Construction Beginning

City of Peoria Public Works officials say the final phase of road construction along Northmoor Road will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 18.

Northmoor Road will be closed to all through-traffic from just east of the intersection with Allen Road to just west of the intersection with Imperial Drive.

Northmoor Road between Kensington Drive and Hamilton Road will be completely closed to all traffic to facilitate the construction of retaining walls.

Eastbound, local, neighborhood traffic only may use Northmoor Road between Hamilton Road and Imperial Drive. No westbound traffic will be allowed on Northmoor Road west of Imperial Drive.

Additionally, the following side streets will be completely closed at their intersection with Northmoor Road:

Kensington Drive (east), south of Northmoor Road

Warwick Drive, north of Northmoor Road

Hamilton Road, south of Northmoor Road

Old Orchard Road south of Northmoor Road

This spring, sod will be installed along Northmoor Road from Imperial Drive to University Street.

The final phase of road construction will last until approximately Nov. 1 when all lanes of traffic, sidewalks, and bike paths will be open. Some landscaping work may take place in spring, 2020.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution in and around construction zones and watch for workers, pedestrians and, especially, children. There will be marked detour during Northmoor Road construction.