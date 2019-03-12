Financial Impact From NCAA Tournament Depends On Team’s Success

Bradley University’s president says any financial impact from the men’s basketball appearance in the NCAA tournament will depend on the team’s success.

Gary Roberts said the NCAA will send the tournament revenue directly to the Missouri Valley Conference.

“Every game that a team appears in, in the NCAA Tournament, there’s about $270,000 that goes to the conference,” Roberts said. “Then the conference divides it pretty much equally.”

The money that is received goes to the university’s athletic department.

“We had a great benefit last year when Loyola went all the way to the Final Four,” Roberts said.

“We rely on distributions from the conference and the NCAA to cover our expenses,” Roberts said.

Those expenses are travel for the team, coaches, and staff.

Roberts says one trip to the NCAA Tournament in short-term will not impact the university financially, but he hopes it will become a habit.