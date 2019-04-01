Fingerprinting And Background Checks To Protect Students

Anyone who works in the field of education, must go through fingerprinting and background checks by the Peoria Regional Office of Education.

Beth Crider, the Regional Superintendent for Peoria County, says this process applies to everyone.

“Not just teachers. It is the assistant teachers, the paraprofessional, it is the bus driver, it is the construction worker that is there to add the addition onto the school, you name it,” Crider said.

Crider said some districts require volunteers to also get fingerprints and background checks done.

“There are people going on field trips with children to the zoo, there are people that are coming in and reading in small groups, and helping children play out at recess,” Crider said.

The office works hand-in-hand with the Illinois State Police and the FBI for the background checks.

“Of course we are looking for anything involved with hurting, injuring, or abusing a child,” Crider said. “There are some drug charges and felony charges that are automatic dis-qualifiers”.

Crider says this process picked up from the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act implemented by President George W. Bush in 2006.

“It is very important to us that our students are safe,” Crider said.