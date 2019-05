Peoria Firefighters were called to Courtyard Estates at 117 N. Western Avenue at roughly 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Assistant Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis says fire broke out in a fourth floor unit. One resident was taken to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Crews rescued a cat from the apartment that was in distress.

Smoke and water damage was limited to the fourth floor.

Crews checked each floor to ensure all residents were safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.