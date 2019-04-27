Careless use of smoking materials is listed as the cause of a fire at Lutheran Hillside Village, 6901 N. Galena Road, in Peoria.

Firefighters arrived at 10:08 a.m. Saturday to find a fourth-floor balcony on fire with flames extending to the wall. Additionally, falling embers had ignited a third-floor balcony.

Crews made quick work of extinguished the fire and also opened exterior walls to put out fire that had spread to the inside of the walls. Separate crews extinguished the fire on both balconies.

There were no injuries or evacuation of the 200 occupants of the affected wing of the facility. Tarps were used to cover personal belongings to protect them from water damage.

It was determined the fire was caused by smoking materials disposed of in a plastic garbage can on the balcony.