Fire At Peoria Metal Recycling Facility

Fire at a South Peoria metal recycling facility resulted in a shutdown of vehicular and train traffic in the area.

Peoria firefighters were met with heavy black smoke and a rubbish fire as they arrived at A. Miller and Company, 2600 W. Clark St., at 1:38 p.m. Friday.

Ladder truck operations had to be set up on the Adams Street overpass of I-474 to allow access to the fire from above. It also resulted in a traffic being shut down on Adams St. between Oregon St. in South Peoria and the intersection of Adams and McKinley in Bartonville.

Train traffic was also halted in the area due to hose lines being stretched over the tracks. Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman says several crews were delayed getting to the blaze because a train was operating on the tracks at the time of the fire.

Kuhlman said multiple crews were sent to the source of the fire near the shredder below the bridge to assist putting out the fire on the ground.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze with the help of a backhoe brought in to move the rubbish around.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.