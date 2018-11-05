Peoria firefighters responded to report of a fire at Thirty-Thirty Coffee, 734 Main St. in downtown Peoria.

A dispatcher told firefighters that smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the historic building at 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Extra companies were called the scene and firefighters evacuated the second floor apartments. Flames could be seen shooting from the vents.

Battalion Chief Jim Bachman says “an aggressive attack” inside the building and on the roof contained the fire to a coffee roaster and the vent system.

There were no injuries.

The business remain closed after firefighters cleared the scene at 12:52 p.m.