Fire At Trefzger’s Bakery In Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights firefighters, assisted by a crew from West Peoria, extinguished a fire at Trefzger’s Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Rd.

Firefighters were called to scene at 11:26 p.m. Sunday on a report of a water flow alarm and smoke detector activation in the building.

Peoria Heights Fire Chief Greg Walters said his Deputy Chief, who was the first at the scene, reported a working fire after seeing fire through one of the windows.

“Our crews initially went through a door and was able to find the fire close to one of the side doors and were able to extinguish it with a little bit of water,” Walters said. “Three sprinkler heads had activated and held the fire in check until we were able to get the lines inside.”

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

Walters said no one was in the building at the time of the fire and the fire did not spread to any other area other than the main floor. There were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.

Walters said firefighters encountered no major problems putting out the fire, but “the biggest hazard we had to deal with was zero visibility. The whole place was filled from top to bottom with smoke, so our guys had to be very careful.”

“The significant damage I’m seeing right now is not fire but water damage,” Walters said. “There’s water throughout the main floor and into the basement below but it does not appear that the fire extended from the area or origin.”

Walters expected crews would remain on the scene much of the overnight hours conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

“It’s a huge building, over a hundred years old, recently remodeled for Trefzger’s. This is going to set them back a little bit,” Walters said.

Trefzger’s officially opened in October 2016 in the former Rouse Hazard Bicycle Company which was built in 1895.

The upper floor includes the Trailside Events Center and the roasting operations for Leaves and Beans in Peoria Heights.