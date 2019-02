(From 25 News)–At least 20 people had to be rescued from balconies overnight, following a fire at a Peoria apartment unit.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at Brandywine Crossing, located in the 4000 block of North Brandywine Drive.

Firefighters say the unit suffered heavy smoke damage inside.

All residents in the unit were evacuated, with the exact number unknown.

Estimated damage is $30,000.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help assist the residents affected.