Fire Destroys Peoria House

A South Peoria home is determined to be a total loss following a fire.

Firefighters responded to 2418 W. Malone at 3:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a house fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the main floor of the structure with a partial floor collapse.

Battalion Chief Clinton Kuhlman says firefighters who had initially made it inside were evacuated and crews assumed a defensive attack until they could re-enter the residence. Once they were back inside, crews were able to search the house and extinguish the fire.

No one was home at the time of the blaze. Kuhlman said it is believed the fire had been burning for “an extended period of time” before the fire department was notified.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.