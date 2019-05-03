Fire In Dunlap High School Restroom

Students were evacuated from Dunlap High School and directed to the football field during a fire at the school.

Dunlap firefighters and crews from other area departments were dispatched to the school after 11 a.m. Friday.

“We had a small fire in one of the restrooms,” Dunlap Dist. 323 Superintendent Scott Dearman told news partner 25 News. “The fire has been contained and all students are safe.”

Dunlap Fire Chief Tom Hanson said the fire was contained to a boys restroom. But, it still took some time before the all clear could be issued for students and staff could go back in the building.

“The maintenance people from the school activated their ventilation system and we came in alongside them and ventilated with some pressure fans to clear the smoke, the odor and the poisons out of the building,” Hanson said.

Hanson said firefighters also checked out the roof of the high school as a precaution.

“A spark or ember can travel through the ventilation system and really not be seen until later on when something’s wrong and you have to figure out why something started up there,” Hanson said.

Hanson said firefighters from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Chillicothe and Brimfield also responded. Brimfield firefighters manned the Dunlap fire station in case another fire was reported.